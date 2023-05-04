SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $334.11 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

