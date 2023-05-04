SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.03% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $43,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $71.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

