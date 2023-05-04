SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 459,652 put options on the company. This is an increase of 226% compared to the average volume of 140,855 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,671.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 173,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 167,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $526,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

