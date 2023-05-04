Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 930.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Several brokerages recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($10.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Standard Chartered

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,825.00). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total transaction of £114,011.66 ($142,443.35). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,825.00). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.1 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 611.40 ($7.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 644.12. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,205.88%.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

