Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,799 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 263% compared to the typical volume of 4,624 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 1.9 %

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 39.38% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

