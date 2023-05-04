Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.