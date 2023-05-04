Stifel Nicolaus Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.6 %

NCLH opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.