Stifel Nicolaus Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$60.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

