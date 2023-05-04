Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price to C$50.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Down 21.1 %

ATZAF opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

About Aritzia

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.