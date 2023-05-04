Stifel Nicolaus Trims PROS (NYSE:PRO) Target Price to $34.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE PRO opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. PROS has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PROS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PROS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

