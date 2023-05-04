Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 43,089 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,592% compared to the average daily volume of 1,167 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $8,022,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $5,072,540,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 532,103 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 530,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,373,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

