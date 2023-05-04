StockNews.com Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Hold

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

