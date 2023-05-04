StockNews.com Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Hold

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
