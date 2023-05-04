StockNews.com Downgrades FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Hold

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

NYSE FMC opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

