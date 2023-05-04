StockNews.com Downgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to Hold

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HLT opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $153.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.