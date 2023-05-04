StockNews.com Downgrades Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) to Sell

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mobileye Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

