StockNews.com Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Hold

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCX opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.