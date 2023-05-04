StockNews.com Lowers Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

