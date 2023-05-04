StockNews.com Upgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to “Buy”

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after buying an additional 219,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 200,483 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.