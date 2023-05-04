StockNews.com Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to “Hold”

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $648.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

