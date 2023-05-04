StockNews.com Upgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to “Hold”

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGRY. Barclays lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

SGRY opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

