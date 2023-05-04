StockNews.com Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Hold

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

