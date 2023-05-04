StockNews.com Upgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Strong-Buy

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

UL opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

