StockNews.com Upgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Strong-Buy

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %
UL opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
