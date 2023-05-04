Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
