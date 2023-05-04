Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

