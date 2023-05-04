Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 33.40%.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

SMLP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $402,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 191,440 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

