Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Sunoco Stock Down 2.7 %

Sunoco stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sunoco by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Stories

