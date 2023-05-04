Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its Q1 guidance at $0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.16-$0.18 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.53 million. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,719.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,600,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $19,941,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.