Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.37, but opened at $41.00. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 301,649 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,621,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,979 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

