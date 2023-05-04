Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.86

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 17.86 and traded as low as SEK 16.68. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 16.71, with a volume of 30,400 shares.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 17.29. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.54 by SEK 0.02. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7564 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

