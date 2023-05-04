Synchrony Financial Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

