Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

