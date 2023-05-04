Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.74.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.