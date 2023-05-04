Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 38,020 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.