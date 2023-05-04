Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,299 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,473 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

JNJ stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

