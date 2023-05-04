TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,883 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

