TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.