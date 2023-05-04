TD Asset Management Inc Buys 33,332 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

