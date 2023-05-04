TD Asset Management Inc Buys 6,054 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

