TD Asset Management Inc Buys 7,937 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $15,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,022,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $128.78 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

