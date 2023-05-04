TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,814 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after buying an additional 154,632 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

