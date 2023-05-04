TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 371.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,679 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of News worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in News by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

