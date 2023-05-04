TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.41 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.30% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,789. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD opened at $125.45 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

