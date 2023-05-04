TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.66 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,341,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

