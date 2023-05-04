TD Asset Management Inc Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $411.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.64 and a 200-day moving average of $414.68. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.