TD Asset Management Inc Has $12.97 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of FMC worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in FMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.99 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

