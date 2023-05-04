TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,308 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $226.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.51 and its 200-day moving average is $237.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

