TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Toro worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Toro by 990.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.