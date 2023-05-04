TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.