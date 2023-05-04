TD Asset Management Inc Sells 112 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Teradyne worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

