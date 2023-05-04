TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,287 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,911 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

