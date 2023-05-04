TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $122.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $137.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

